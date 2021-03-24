Nababa Confirmed As CG, Nigerian Correctional Service

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Senate on Wednesday received and considered the report of its Committee on Interior on the confirmation of the appointment of Haliru Nababa as the new Controller-General for the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The confirmation followed the report of the Senate Committee on interior which screened the Nababa over his suitability for the position.

The Upper chamber of the National Assembly had earlier in March 2021 referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Nababa as CG of the NCS to its committee on Interior for screening.