NABTEB Announces 2020 NBC/NTC Results, Records 0.77% Malpractice

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) says two hundred and fifty candidates (0.77 percent) were caught for malpractice during the November/December 2020 National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations.

NABTEB Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, made this known to newsmen in Benin while announcing the said results.

“For the examinations under reference, 250 candidates representing 0.77 percent of the total candidates that sat for the examinations were found to be involved in examination malpractice.

“This is an improvement compared to 603 candidates (1.22 percent of the total candidates that sat for the 2019 November/December certificate examinations) that were established to have been involved in examination malpractice,” she said.

Isiugo-Abanihe added that 32, 336 candidates sat for the examinations and that 75.72 percent had five credits including English language and Mathematics.

“In terms of number of credit passes obtained by candidates for purposes of academic and work progression revealed that 75.72 percent of the total number of candidates that sat for the NBC/NTC examinations (21,175 candidates) obtained five credits and above including English language and Mathematics; whereas, 92.42 percent (i. e 25,844 candidates) scored five credits and above with or without English language and Mathematics,” she said.

The NABTEB Registrar said that there were improvements in the respective examinations, adding that the board was inspired to put in more efforts.