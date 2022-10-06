NABTEB Releases May/June Exam Results, Over 58,000 Candidates Score 5 Credits

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has announced the release of the results for its recently concluded in-school May/June National Business Certificate/National Technical Certificate (NBC/NTC) examinations.

Out of 84,147 candidates who sat for the exams, 58,659 scored five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language, representing 69.60 percent.

This was revealed by the Registrar and Chief Executive of NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, in Benin, Edo State on Wednesday.

The Registrar also revealed that 75,221 candidates obtained five credits and above, with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 89.39 percent.

She said that 300 candidates were found to have been involved in examination malpractice during the examinations this year.

Isiugo-Abanihe, who was represented by NABTEB’s Director, Examinations Administration, Obinna Opara, stated that of the 84,147 candidates who registered for the examinations, 83,504 of them sat for the exams in 1,696 centres across Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.