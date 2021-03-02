NAF Aircrafts On Reconnaissance Mission As Bandits Kill 6 Persons In Kaduna State

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian Airforce has conducted armed reconnaissance over locations spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

The move is part of efforts to track the bandits that Kill 6 persons in Igabi on Tuesday in the state.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, however said several bandits were killed in air missions conducted over the area.

According to him: “In Igabi local government area, armed bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami road and killed one Hussaini Suleiman Dari. One Dahiru Saidu was left injured, and is now receiving treatment in a hospital.

“At Gwada village, Igabi local government area, an attack by gunmen left two persons, Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule, dead.

“In another incident, armed bandits invaded Ungwan Kure, and killed two residents, Mohammed Sani Suleiman and Yahuza Sale.

“Similarly, armed bandits attacked Amawan Dadi Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru local government area. One resident known simply as “Likita” was shot dead.”

On the air assault against the bandits, Aruwan said:

“Air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over locations spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas. Locations covered include Sabon Birni, Maidaro, Ngade Allah, Kuduru, Damari, Dogon Dawa, Kidandan, Galadimawa, Rikau, Yadi and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

“Active bandit settlements with herds of cattle were spotted at Yadi in Giwa local government area, which were duly engaged. Ground troops reported a calm situation at Dogon Dawa and Sabon Birni.

“In another mission, air cover was provided for ground troops along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and adjoining settlements. The troops reported a calm situation, which was confirmed from thorough scans by the crew.

“Areas covered in the third mission were Kajuru, Kachia, Zonkwa, Manchok, Zangon Kataf and adjoining settlements. While herds of cattle were sighted west of Kachia, and at Zangon Kataf, no bandits’ activities were observed.”