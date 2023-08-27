NAF Destroys Illegal Refining Sites, Strike Militants, Pirates Camps in Cross River

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In it’s fight against crude oil thieves, militant and terrorists, the Nigerian Air force on Sunday successfully conducted airstrikes on some illegal oil refineries in Rivers State.

In a similar operation, militant and pirate camps in Cross Rivers State where also destroyed and kidnapped victims where seen escaping from their captors.

The Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet in a statement on Sunday said the Air strikes where part of efforts by the force to contain the activities of criminals in the nation.

He said: “In continuation of efforts aimed at containing the activities of terrorists, militants and other criminal elements bent on destabilizing the nation and making life unbearable to peace-loving Nigerians, the air component of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) carried out air interdiction missions on some illegal refining sites located at Cawthorne Channels, Bille and Gogokori in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State on 27 August 2023.

“Having observed the sites to consist of illegal refining sites, the areas were attacked and destroyed. Specifically, at Gogokori, a Cotonou boat observed to be loaded with illegal refined products and heading into open waters was also engaged and destroyed.

“Similar strikes were also extended to Idama and Omoma in Rivers State upon receipt of intelligence of refining activities at the 2 locations. Overhead Idama and Omoma, active illegal refining sites with reservoirs suspected to contain illegally refined products were sighted. The reservoirs were subsequently engaged, destroyed and engulfed in flames.

“On 25 August 2023, identified militants/pirates’ camps in Cross River State were also attacked by the air component of OPDS. In the various militants/pirates’ Camps identified as Big Joe’s Camp, Sunny’s Camp, Davids’ Camp in Bakassi Local Government Area and Amos Camps in Calabar South Local Government Area, air strikes were authourized after confirming these locations to be littered with these criminals and their activities.”

The statement said those that attempted to escape through their various escape routes were also attacked.

It added, “In one of the suspected kidnappers’ camps, a lone structure suspected to be harboring some kidnapped victims with armed men roaming around the structure was also attacked using guns on board the aircraft.

“The strikes led to pandemonium with several kidnapped victims seen escaping.

“In the Northeast, strikes were conducted on 25 August 2023, at Chinene, a persistent terrorists’ hideout in Mandara mountains which has been struck on several occasions in the past.

“Having observed the area to continually host gathering of terrorists and their activities, the location was struck with several terrorists neutralized while others fled for their lives.

“NAF aircraft have continued to give the requisite outcome while denying non-state actors the freedom to perpetrate their nefarious acts at will.

“While the NAF alongside other security agencies remain focused in undertaking their assigned tasks, the need for all Nigerians to see themselves as part of the solution to these challenges through the provision of actionable information to security agencies cannot be overemphasized.”