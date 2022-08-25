NAF Fighter Jets Kill Terrorists Commander, 25 Others In Sambisa Forest

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Multiple airstrikes in Sambisa Forest in Borno State has led to the death of a top-ranking commander, the Defence Headquarters revealed on Thursday.

The development followed credible intelligence about the gathering of terrorists at a location revealed to be the enclave of a notorious terrorist being hosted by a top commander.

The commander is believed to be the Islamic State of West Africa Province leader of Sambisa forest who took over the leadership after the demise of Abubakar Shekau, a leader of the Boko Haram sect.

A statement, released by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Musa Danmadami noted that the events led to the death of 25 terrorists, while 18 were seriously injured.

Among those killed was a high-profile commander known as Uzaifa, who was the ‘MINZIR’, which connotes the fourth in line of the terrorist leadership structure.

Similar air strikes were also conducted in the Tumbuns near Lake Chad at a location revealed to be the training camp of the terrorists.

The Defence authorities revealed that scores of the terrorists were killed while incarcerated civilians were rescued and handed over to the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,652 Boko Haram members and their families had surrendered to the troops of the Nigerian Army within the period in review. The number comprises of 320 adult males, 442 women and 890 children.