NAF Launches Operation Savannah Shield To Intensify Counterterror War

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has described airpower as a decisive force multiplier in counterterrorism operations, underscoring its critical role in ongoing efforts to combat insecurity across the country.

Aneke made the remark on Wednesday during an operational visit to the 303 Composite Group (CG) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Ilorin, where he assessed the unit’s operational readiness ahead of the official flag-off of Operation Savannah Shield.

The visit formed part of a broader engagement that saw the CAS join the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other Service Chiefs for the launch of the new joint security operation aimed at strengthening counterterrorism and internal security operations in Kwara State and beyond.

Inspecting operational platforms, maintenance facilities and mission support infrastructure at the base, the CAS emphasised that airpower provides the NAF with speed, reach and precision.

He noted that when effectively deployed, it significantly enhances the success of counterterrorism missions.

Advertisement

Commending personnel for their professionalism and combat preparedness, Aneke stressed that operational readiness must remain a sustained culture rather than a one-time accomplishment.

He emphasized that “officers and airmen will get continued support from Headquarters in the areas of logistics, training and welfare to boost efficiency and rapid response capabilities.”

Addressing officers, airmen and airwomen during a durbar, the CAS highlighted the evolving nature of asymmetric threats and called for adaptive airpower strategies.

He urged personnel to strengthen inter-agency collaboration, maintain high morale and uphold discipline, noting that vigilance and professionalism are essential to mission success.

The visit culminated in the flag-off ceremony of Operation Savannah Shield, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede.

Advertisement

The CDS explained that the intelligence led mission is structured to combine kinetic and non kinetic approaches to deliver sustainable security outcomes.

The ceremony featured the decoration of the Operations Commander with the operational insignia and the formal handover of the operation flag to the Theatre Commander, symbolising the commencement of coordinated joint task force operations.

In his keynote address, the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, commended the Armed Forces for their commitment to restoring peace and security.

“He expressed optimism that the operation would provide renewed relief to vulnerable communities, pledging sustained collaboration between the state government and security agencies.”

Reaffirming the Air Force’s commitment, the CAS declared that the operation reflects the Armed Forces’ determination to deny criminal elements any sanctuary.

He added that the NAF would maintain persistent surveillance and deliver precise air support as required to protect lives, secure communities and uphold Nigeria’s sovereignty.