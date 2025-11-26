NAF, NNPC Deepen Joint Operations To Shield Oil Infrastructure From Sabotage

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Air Force on Wednesday intensified its collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited as both institutions strengthened their joint security framework to protect vital oil and gas infrastructure crucial to national economic stability.

Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), reaffirmed this commitment during a courtesy visit to NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Bashir Ojulari, in Abuja.

The visit highlighted the strategic need for an expanded security partnership amid persistent threats to Nigeria’s energy facilities.

Aneke underscored the significance of enhanced cooperation, emphasising that the protection of energy infrastructure remains central to economic resilience.

According to a statement issued by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the CAS stressed that securing installations directly strengthens NNPC’s operational output and improves national productivity.

He reaffirmed that the Air Force remains fully committed to supporting the “protection of oil pipelines, flow stations, offshore platforms, and other critical infrastructure that underpin the national energy supply chain.”

The CAS further noted that “strengthened security around these assets will significantly boost productivity in the oil and gas sector, reduce revenue leakages, and enhance national development outcomes.”

Aneke detailed how ongoing joint operations with sister security agencies have reduced oil theft and increased national output.

He explained that NAF seeks to consolidate these gains through more coordinated, technology-driven interventions capable of addressing evolving security challenges.

He continued, “NAF is scaling up its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to support proactive threat detection, rapid response, and sustained deterrence against insurgent and criminal networks operating across the country.”

Aneke also highlighted NAF’s expanding maritime security operations, supported by advanced surveillance systems and integrated command structures, which remain vital to safeguarding territorial waters and energy corridors.

He maintained that deeper alignment between NAF missions and NNPC’s strategic priorities would secure key assets, ensure uninterrupted energy supply, and support increased national production essential to economic recovery.

In his response, Ojulari affirmed that NNPC’s partnership with the Air Force is critical to guaranteeing energy security, stabilising output, and maintaining a safe operational environment for industry stakeholders.

He acknowledged the importance of sustained collaboration, particularly in intelligence-sharing, joint operational planning, and the deployment of modern security technologies across exposed installations.

Ojulari assured Aneke of NNPC’s commitment to strengthening the partnership to further enhance NAF’s operational capacity.

Aneke concluded the visit by reaffirming the Air Force’s dedication to protecting national oil and gas assets.

He reiterated that NAF would remain a reliable partner in “countering insurgents, vandals, and criminal elements”.