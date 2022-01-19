NAF Officer Settles Debt With N20m Mistakenly Paid Into His Salary Account

A junior officer of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Haruna Samuel, has been arrested and arraigned on theft and criminal misappropriation charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Samuel, a Lance Corporal, allegedly withdrew and spent part of N20 million mistakenly paid into his salary account by the Federal Government.

The Kaduna zonal command of the anti-graft agency arraigned the officer before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court.

“The defendant was alleged to have on December 3, 2020 received a credit alert of the sum of N 20, 014,300 (Twenty Million, Fourteen Thousand, Three Hundred Naira) into his bank account.

“The money was sent in error from the account of his employer. Knowing full well he wasn’t expecting any payment of such magnitude, the defendant instead of reporting the issue to his bank or employer, went ahead to withdraw part of the money for personal use, including settling debts,” the commissioner said in a statement posted to Facebook.