NAF Plans Induction Of Newly Acquired Aircraft

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has said it has started taking delivery of additional air assets procured by the Nigerian government.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday noting that the Service would commence the induction of the newly acquired platforms into its inventory soon.

According to him, the platform when inducted is expected to help the Service in dealing with insurgents, terrorists, and other criminal elements plaguing our nation.

A statement signed by the service spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, partly read, “The NAF has started taking delivery of additional air assets purchased by the Federal Government as only recently, it received the 2 remaining Diamond-62 Multi-Purpose Platform at a ceremony held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“So much is expected of us by the Nigerian people in ensuring we clear all areas of criminals and their tendencies. Therefore, we cannot afford to let Nigerians down.”

Abubakar called on the commanders to come up with strategies that would improve NAF operations as well as enhance its logistics support systems and maintenance practices.