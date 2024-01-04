NAF Postpones Recruitment Of Artisans To January 13

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has postponed the recruitment of the zonal aptitude test for Trades and Non-Trades men and women to January 13, 2024.

The recruitment was earlier scheduled for January 6, 2024.

According to the statement issued by the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet, all details regarding the recruitment remain unchanged.

“The NAF regrets all inconveniences this postponement may have caused applicants,” the statement read.

The Tradesmen and non Tradesmen recruitment are specifically initiated for prospective artisans and non-artisans with interest in the NAF.

While the Tradesmen recruitment focuses on those with SSCE certificate, OND or NCE who also have skills with certificate of proof, the non-Trades men and women is for those without trade test or certificate, but only the SSCE certificate.