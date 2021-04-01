NAF Searches For Fighter Jet After Loosing Radar Contact

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian Air force has revealed that its Alpha-Jet lost contact with radar while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops in Borno State.

The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information,

Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, on Thursday.

According to Gabkwet, the loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021.

He said that the details of the whereabout of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear.

“Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are ongoing,” he said.