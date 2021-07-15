NAF: Six Nigeria Bound A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft Depart US

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has disclosed that six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft a acquired to boost the fight against insecurity departed the United States of America for Nigeria on Wednesday.

This announcement comes 29 months after the NAF placed an order for 12 Super Tucano aircraft valued at $496million.

Its Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet, who revealed this in a statement on Thursday, said the aircraft was the first batch en-route Nigeria.

“The six aircraft will be leapfrogged through 5 countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021.

“An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.

“The Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information remains open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft,” the statement read.

In February 2018, the Federal Government placed an order for 12 Super Tucano aircraft, expected to boost the operations of the military in its fight against terrorism in North East, Nigeria.