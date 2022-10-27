NAF To Take Delivery Of 55 Fighter Helicopter In December — Air Chief

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is expected to take delivery of 55 fighter helicopters by December 2022.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao disclosed this on Thursday, during the two-day Force operation seminar in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Amao during his remark listed the new aircraft to include two Agusta 109 Trekker multi-role helicopters, two Beechcraft King Air 360 and four Diamond DA-62 surveillance aircraft.

Others include three Wing Loong II UCAVs, six T-129 ATAK helicopters, two CASA-295 medium airlift/surveillance aircraft, 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters and 24 M-346 attack aircraft.

According to the Chief of Air Staff, other new acquisitions would be delivered in 2023 as the expected Helicopter would add to the 38 fighter aircraft previously acquired by President Mohammadu Buhari in 2015.

Amao added that the aircraft would boost the Nigerian air power employment and projection capabilities as well as air combat training.

The seminar with the theme: ‘Harnessing Nigerian Air Force Combat Experience in Joint Military Operations for Doctrinal Development’ is expected to end on October 28.

Amao while congratulating the newly winged young pilots, urged them to be prepared for the task ahead in their operational environment.

“Like I advised during the last winging ceremony, you must be relentless in the pursuit of excellence and professionalism, while working with your colleagues across other specialities in the Service.

“Let me use this opportunity to remind you that in the conduct of NAF operations, we must always adhere to laid down Rules of Engagement. It is mandatory that we also protect civilians and minimise civilian casualties during our operations.” Amao urged.