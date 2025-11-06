NAF Unveils New Operational Strategies To Protect Nigerians

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to safeguarding civilian lives and ensuring precision in its military operations.

He made the declaration on Thursday during his maiden strategic meeting with branch chiefs, air officers commanding, and other senior officers at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

In his opening address, Air Marshal Aneke described the gathering as a crucial forum to “refocus, realign, and reposition the Nigerian Air Force for greater impact.”

He highlighted that the service currently operates at a defining period where its actions directly affect national stability and security.

“The aspirations of millions of Nigerians rest, in part, on how effectively we carry out our duties,” the CAS said.

“Mr President has given clear and express directives, and those directives will be implemented to the letter. There will be no ambiguity in our posture. The time for action is now, and we will deliver.”

Aneke stressed that his leadership would prioritise professionalism, discipline, and clarity of purpose as guiding principles for all formations.

He explained that every policy decision and resource allocation would centre on two fundamental pillars — “operations and safety” — supported by efficient logistics, modern technology, and effective administration.

“This is about putting square pegs in square holes,” he stated.

“The Nigerian Air Force needs leaders who can deliver, and I believe we have assembled the right team to take us to the next level.”

During the meeting, top officers engaged in in-depth and solution-oriented deliberations designed to refine NAF’s strategic direction and sharpen its operational posture.

The Air Chief adopted the Chatham House Rule to encourage open dialogue and unrestricted contribution of ideas.

“Everyone would be heard, and every contribution geared toward achieving practical outcomes,” he remarked.

“We have developed actionable frameworks that will translate into measurable results in the field, ensuring that every operation contributes directly to mission success.”

Aneke reaffirmed the Force’s resolve to collaborate with sister services and other security agencies to eradicate terrorism and other threats undermining national peace.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening civil-military relations through continuous engagement with local communities and people-focused missions.

“Protecting civilian lives and preventing collateral damage will remain a defining hallmark of our professionalism,” he affirmed.

Aneke expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and pledged that the service would remain committed to supporting the president’s vision for a secure and prosperous Nigeria.

The high-level session brought together senior commanders to examine key operational and administrative challenges confronting the service.

Participants also explored practical strategies to strengthen air power delivery and align NAF’s operations with Nigeria’s broader security goals.