NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians To Chocolate-Covered Cherries Causing Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday alerted Nigerians to the recall of dark chocolate (with 2,772 units) covered cherries by Torn and Glasser of Pomona.

Its Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, made this known in a public alert No. 023/2022 which she signed and issued in Abuja.

She said the recall of the product was due to an undeclared allergen, and that it might also contain dark chocolate Almonds which are Tree Nuts (Almond) allergen.

She stated that “the dark chocolate covered cherries were sold at Sprouts farmer market store in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah, under the Sprouts farmer market brand from Nov. 3, 2021.

“People who have allergy or severe sensitivity to Almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing dark chocolate covered cherries was mixed with dark chocolate covered Almonds in the bag.”

Adeyeye added that subsequent investigation indicated that some dark chocolate covered Almonds were used for dark Chocolate covered cherries by production personnel.

She urged people who suffered allergic reaction from consuming the product batch to seek immediate medical attention from a healthcare professional.

Adeyeye said consumers should report adverse side effects related to the use of any regulated product to the nearest NAFDAC office or NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLL FREE from all networks).

She urged Nigerians to also report any effect of the product via [email protected] or via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng.