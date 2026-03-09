NAFDAC Aligns Its Systems Ahead Of March 27 Trade Portal Launch

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is racing to integrate its digital infrastructure with the Federal Government’s National Single Window (NSW) for Trade, ahead of the platform’s scheduled launch on March 27, 2026.

NAFDAC said on Monday that it has begun aligning its systems with the NSW portal to ensure seamless data exchange when the platform goes live — a move that will allow traders to submit import and export documentation once, rather than separately to each regulatory agency.

Under the new system, traders will submit trade-related information once, and the data will automatically be shared with all relevant regulatory agencies for processing and approvals.

The agency outlined a series of preparatory steps already underway, including reviewing and updating its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to reflect the process changes the new system will introduce, training staff for effective use of the platform, and updating regulatory documentation on its website to reflect the NSW integration.

Once live, the portal will automatically route trade data submitted by a trader to all relevant regulatory bodies simultaneously

NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening trade facilitation, regulatory efficiency, and inter-agency collaboration as the Federal Government of Nigeria prepares to launch the NSW.

Others are strengthening inter-agency collaboration with other participating government institutions involved in trade facilitation, border control, and regulatory oversight; capacity building and sensitisation of NAFDAC staff to ensure effective use of the platform.

The Agency said the effort aimed at enhancing regulatory transparency, reducing duplication of processes, minimising delays in cargo clearance, and supporting Nigeria’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business.

The management said it believes the National Single Window represents a transformative step in Nigeria’s trade modernization agenda, and proud to contribute to this national initiative by ensuring that regulatory processes are efficient, transparent, and aligned with global best practices.

NAFDAC urged importers, exporters, manufacturers, and other stakeholders involved in the trade of regulated products to familiarise themselves with the NSW platform and comply with updated regulatory procedures that will accompany the system’s implementation.