NAFDAC Busts Illegal Alcohol Factory in Lagos

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has busted an illegal alcohol factory in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

The illegal factory is owned by one Chinedu Okafor.

According to NAFDAC, Okafor’s illegal operation has potentially compromised regulated alcohol drinks in the Badagry area.

Alcoholic products with street value of over N50m were recovered from the suspect who has been operating from his home.

The agency said the factory has been shut down, adding that Okafor would be prosecuted.

“NAFDAC enforcement officers, aided by intelligence from the Nigerian Army’s 15 Field Engineering Regiment in Badagry, dismantled the operations of Mr. Chinedu Okafor, an illegal drinks manufacturer operating from his residence at No. 24, MTN Road, Badagry,” NAFDAC in a statement on Thursday.

“Mr. Okafor’s suspicious activities caught the attention of the Nigerian Army, leading to his arrest and subsequent handover to NAFDAC officers at the Ports Inspection Directorate, Seme Border. Upon inspection, officers evacuated all equipment and materials used in the production of illicit drinks, effectively shutting down the illegal factory.

“Investigations revealed Mr. Okafor’s longstanding involvement in this criminal activity, which has potentially compromised regulated alcohol drinks in the Badagry area. NAFDAC emphasises the need for public vigilance and urges citizens to report suspicious activities to safeguard public health. Mr. Okafor will face prosecution, and all offending products will be destroyed, with an estimated value exceeding fifty million naira (₦50,000,000).”