NAFDAC Deploys Tech To Curb Fake Drug

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has empowered stakeholders with technology-driven strategies to identify and combat substandard and falsified medical products across Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director-General of NAFDAC, made this known during a two-day sensitisation and awareness workshop on the Greenbook, Traceability Project, and Paediatric Policy, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adeyeye, represented by her Special Assistant, Dr Gbenga Fajemirokun, described fake and substandard medicines as a growing menace that threatens human life, public health, and the nation’s overall dignity.

According to her, in spite of various strategies already deployed to curb these threats, counterfeit drugs persist nationwide, hence the adoption of modern technologies and innovative regulatory approaches to stay ahead.

“This workshop is designed to sensitise stakeholders and provide hands-on training on the NAFDAC Greenbook, Pharmaceutical Products Traceability Regulations 2024, and the NAFDAC Paediatric Policy,” she stated.

She explained that the NAFDAC Greenbook served as an online verification platform enabling users to confirm the registration status and authenticity of medical products approved for sale within Nigeria.

Adeyeye added that the Pharmaceutical Products Traceability Regulations 2024 establish a legal framework for tracking medicines and related items throughout the supply chain using globally recognised unique identifiers.

She further stated that the Paediatric Regulation 2024 focused on addressing the unique healthcare and safety needs of children through improved access to quality and age-appropriate medical products.

“Combating substandard and falsified medical products is a collective responsibility.

“I call on all stakeholders in the healthcare sector to fully support these innovative initiatives.

“Together, we can ensure every medicine in Nigeria is safe, effective, and traceable, thereby safeguarding public health and promoting confidence in the nation’s pharmaceutical system,” she added.

Mr Jama Medan, Chairman of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT Council, emphasised the critical role nurses and midwives play in healthcare service delivery.

“Our understanding of traceability, environmental health, and child-focused policies directly affects the quality of care we deliver to patients across communities.

“The knowledge gained here will enhance professional capacity, improve transparency and accountability, and lead to better health outcomes for the people we serve,” he further noted.

Mrs Wosilat Abdulhameed, Deputy Director, Narcotics and Drug Abuse Division, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, stressed the need for strict sanctions against perpetrators of counterfeit products.

“As much as efforts are being made to address counterfeit products, effective sanctions must be instituted to deter individuals and organisations involved in such illegal activities.

“We need to review our legislation and laws to identify areas requiring amendment, ensuring stringent penalties for those engaging in counterfeiting and holding them accountable for their actions,” she stated.

The workshop drew participants from diverse sectors, including pharmaceutical companies, laboratory scientists, medical doctors, nurses, and media professionals nationwide.