NAFDAC Moves To Cut Salt In Foods

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The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against excessive sodium intake, citing rising cases of diet-related diseases.

NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the warning during a stakeholders’ meeting on the draft Reduction of Sodium in Pre-Packaged Foods Regulations 2026, according to a statement by the Agency’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola.

Adeyeye said high sodium consumption contributes to non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and stroke, which are increasing globally and in Nigeria.

“Excessive sodium intake has been identified as one of the leading dietary risk factors contributing to these conditions,” she said, noting that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends sodium reduction as a cost-effective strategy to prevent premature deaths.

She also attributed rising sodium intake in Nigeria to changing diets, urbanisation, and increased consumption of processed and pre-packaged foods.

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“In Nigeria changing dietary patterns, rapid urbanisation, and increased consumption of processed and pre-packaged foods have significantly contributed to higher sodium intake among our population.

“Recognising this emerging public health concern, the Federal Government – through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and NAFDAC – has taken proactive steps to address this challenge,” Adeyeye said.

She explained that the proposed regulations aim to set maximum sodium limits in selected food categories, ensure proper labelling, and encourage manufacturers to reformulate products to promote healthier choices.

The NAFDAC boss stressed that the success of the policy depends on collaboration among stakeholders, particularly the food industry, regulators, and public health groups.

She also pointed out that, regulations alone cannot achieve the desired impact without the active participation of all stakeholders, stressing that the food industry especially plays a central role in reformulating products to reduce sodium content while maintaining safety, quality, and consumer acceptability.

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Adeyeye said inputs from stakeholders would be used to finalise the draft before submission to the NAFDAC Governing Council and subsequent approval processes.

According to her, Partners such as Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) resolved to Save Lives, and also, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) who were present and supported the stakeholders’ engagement underscored the importance of reducing sodium intake as a means of preventing non-communicable diseases.

She added that the stakeholder engagement provides an invaluable platform to present and clarify the key provisions of the proposed regulations; obtain constructive feedback from industry and other stakeholders; identify practical strategies for implementation, and strengthen collaboration in advancing healthier food environments in Nigeria.

She added that the initiative is part of efforts to protect public health and reduce the burden of preventable diseases in the country.

Director of Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, Eva Edwards, who also spoke at the event, said non-communicable diseases remain a major public health concern in Nigeria.

Edwards disclosed that the average salt consumption in Nigeria is about 10 grams per day, double the recommended limit of 5 grams by the WHO. She added that the regulation proposes a phased sodium reduction strategy, beginning with a 15 per cent cut and progressing towards a 30 per cent reduction target by 2030.

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She also disclosed that evidence from the National Multi-sectoral Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (2019–2025) indicates that mean sodium intake in Nigeria ranges from approximately 2.85 g/day to 10 g/day – highlighting the urgent need for targeted regulatory and public health interventions.

She further noted that the move aligns with the National Multi-sectoral Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases and aims to promote healthier diets without compromising product quality.

Edwards also pointed out that government alone cannot achieve this, stressing that it requires the collective effort of policymakers, regulators, the food industry, public health advocates, academia, and consumers.