NAFDAC Refutes Order Suspending Sachet Alcohol Ban

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has dismissed a purported Federal Government directive to suspend enforcement of the ban on sachet alcohol and 200ml PET bottle alcoholic products.

NAFDAC said the publication is false.

In a statement by its Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC explained that it operates strictly within the ambit of its statutory mandate and in alignment with duly communicated Federal Government policies and directives.

Earlier reports had said the Federal Government ordered NAFDAC to suspend the ban and also stop the sealing of warehouses.

The directive was contained in a statement attributed to the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Terrence Kuanum, on Wednesday in Abuja.

However, Adeyeye stated that the agency at no time received any formal directive ordering the suspension of its regulatory or enforcement activities in respect of sachet alcohol products.

She further noted that the Agency remains committed to safeguarding public health, ensuring regulatory compliance, and carrying out its responsibilities transparently and in accordance with established laws and due process.

According to her, any decision affecting national regulatory actions will be communicated through official government channels.

The NAFDAC boss urged members of the public, industry stakeholders, and the media to disregard the false report and rely only on verified information issued through the Agency’s official platforms and authorised government communication channels.

She also warned against the dissemination of unverified information capable of causing unnecessary public anxiety, economic uncertainty, or misinterpretation of government policy.

.