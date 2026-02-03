NAFDAC Survey Reveals 54% Of Minors Access Alcohol

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A survey conducted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has revealed that more than half of minors and underage persons in Nigeria obtain alcoholic beverages by themselves.

The survey, sponsored by the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN), revealed that 54.3 per cent of persons under 18 years buy alcoholic beverages often in sachets or small PET bottles themselves from various sources.

The survey released on Tuesday by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, was titled “Underage Drinking and Abuse of Alcohol: Access to Alcohol and Frequency of Consumption”.

The survey examined the extent of alcohol abuse among underage persons through a national survey of consumers and retailers of alcoholic beverages and wines.

The research noted that alcohol is one of the most widely used substances of abuse among youths and a growing public health concern in Nigeria.

According to Adeyeye, the research involved 1,788 respondents from six states representing Nigeria’s geopolitical zones: Gombe (North East), Kaduna (North West), the Federal Capital Territory (North Central), Anambra (South East), Lagos (South West) and Rivers (South South).

Respondents were categorised by age: minors (below 13 years), underaged (13–17 years) and adults (18 years and above).

Findings revealed that minors and underage persons accessed alcohol through multiple channels. It also showed that while most minors and underaged children drink occasionally, some consume alcohol daily or weekly, highlighting a growing public health concern.

“While 54.3 per cent procure it themselves, 49.9 per cent obtain it from friends and relatives, and 45.9 per cent from social gatherings,” the survey stated.

The survey also noted that among those who bought alcohol themselves, 49.9 per cent patronised retailers selling drinks in sachet packs and PET bottles, while 15.4 per cent purchased from liquor stores, 12.6 per cent procured from restaurants and 7.9 per cent from supermarkets.

Further procurement details showed that 47.2 per cent of minors and 48.8 per cent of the underaged procured drinks in sachets, while 41.2 per cent of minors and 47.2 per cent of the underaged procured drinks in PET bottles, and about 27.6 per cent of the underaged procured alcohol in glass bottles.

The survey also found that on consumption pattern, 54.0 per cent of respondents were occasional drinkers, 24.0 per cent consumed alcohol daily, while 11.0 per cent consumed alcohol at least once a week.

Occasional drinking was predominant at 63.2 per cent for minors and 54.0 per cent for the underage.

Weekly intake was recorded among 11.3 per cent of minors and 9.4 per cent of the underaged, while daily consumption was 9.3 per cent of minors and 25.2 per cent of underaged persons.

The study came after NAFDAC commenced enforcement of the ban on the sale of sachet alcohol in the country.

It noted that “access to alcohol by children can be limited if pack sizes that can be easily concealed are not available.”

Adeyeye called for increased vigilance by parents, teachers, religious leaders and communities, urging them to treat alcohol consumption among children and adolescents as a serious public health concern.

Meanwhile, the Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (AFBTE) and the National Union of Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Employees recently besieged NAFDAC’s office to express their grievances over disruptions to their companies’ operations after NAFDAC insisted on banning small sachet alcohol.