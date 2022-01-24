NAFDAC To Phase Out Production Of Sachet Alcohol In 2024

In a move to curb the rate of alcohol abuse, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has stopped registering companies producing alcohol in sachet, small volume PET and glass bottles below 200ml.

The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this in a statement issued by the agency on Monday.

The NAFDAC DG said producers of alcohol in sachets and small volumes have accepted to reduce production by 50 percent with effect from the 31st of January 2020 and promised a complete phase out by the 31st of January 2024.

Following this directive, manufacturers of low volume alcohol content beverages with satisfactory laboratory reports prior to registration have been directed by the agency to reformulate their products to the stipulated standards free of charge.

The ban, she said, is in line with the recommendation of a high-powered committee of the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and Industry in December 2018.

Other members of the committee are the Association of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employers and Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria.

The statement said, “Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria was also given a matching order to embark on intensive nationwide sensitisation campaigns against underage consumption of alcohol by adolescents below the age of 18 years in the bid to stem the tide of alcohol abuse in the country.

“Producers of alcohol in sachets and small volume agreed to reduce production by 50 per cent with effect from January 31st, 2022 while ensuring the products are completely phased out in the country by 31st January 2024.”

Adeyeye noted that the agency is committed to the strict implementation of the regulations and regulatory measures towards safeguarding the health of Nigerians, “particularly the vulnerable youths against the dangers of reckless consumption of alcohol.”