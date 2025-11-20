NAFDAC Urges Action Against Antimicrobial Resistance

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has called for urgent action to curb antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as the world marks World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2025.

NAFDAC, in a tweet on Thursday, said there was urgent need for coordinated action to address AMR, one of the most critical public health threats of this generation.

The agency quoted Dr Gbenga Fajemirokun, who represented the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, at an event to mark this years’ awareness, as saying AMR is not only a medical challenge but a major issue affecting humans, animals, and the environment.

Adeyeye warned that the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in hospitals, veterinary practices, agriculture, and food production continue to accelerate the spread of resistant pathogens.

“Resistance anywhere is a threat everywhere,” she noted, stressing the need for immediate and sustained action.

She further outlined NAFDAC’s AMR containment strategy as built on a multi-sectoral ‘One Health’ framework, which includes strengthening regulation and surveillance of veterinary and human antimicrobials, promoting rational use of antimicrobials in animal care, partnering with farmers, veterinarians, and the livestock industry to improve biosecurity and reduce non-therapeutic antibiotic use.

Others include sustaining nationwide enlightenment campaigns to promote responsible antimicrobial use across all sectors.

The NAFDAC boss also issued a strong call to action, urging healthcare professionals and veterinarians to prescribe responsibly, farmers to adopt good husbandry and vaccination practices, pharmacists to dispense only with valid prescriptions, and the public to avoid self-medication.

Adeyeye expressed appreciation to national and international partners, including; the Fleming Fund and the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, for their continued support in strengthening AMR surveillance and capacity-building efforts. She also encouraged the media to continue amplifying AMR awareness nationwide.

She reaffirmed NAFDAC’s commitment to leadership, collaboration, and innovation in safeguarding Nigeria’s health security. She also called on all stakeholders to join in combating AMR, stressing that by acting now, Nigeria can protect its present and secure a safer, healthier future for generations to come.