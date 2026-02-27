NAFDAC Warns Agro, Poultry Input Dealers Against Sale Of Unregistered Products

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sensitised agro-dealers and poultry-input merchants in Ebonyi State on healthy production practices, urging strict compliance with regulatory requirements to safeguard public health.

The State Coordinator of NAFDAC in Ebonyi, Mr. Emeka Orajaka, made this known during a one-day sensitisation exercise for agro-input and poultry-input dealers held in Abakaliki on Friday.

Orajaka said the exercise targeted dealers involved in the sale of veterinary and allied products, stressing that compliance with regulatory standards was mandatory for all operators in the sector.

He explained that the Veterinary and Allied Products Directorate of the agency was responsible for regulating such products to ensure they met established safety and quality standards.

“Every product regulated by NAFDAC must be duly registered and carry a NAFDAC registration number before it is sold, distributed, imported, or exported,” he said.

The coordinator warned that unregistered products posed serious risks to public health and the agricultural value chain, urging dealers to complete proper product registration processes.

He also emphasised the importance of proper labelling, advising dealers to verify that products sourced from manufacturers carried accurate and complete information to guarantee authenticity and traceability.

“If a fake product is sold to you, it is obvious that it is coming from an unrecognised or unregistered manufacturer.

“Dealers must be vigilant,” Orajaka warned.

He further highlighted the need for appropriate storage of veterinary and agro-allied products, noting that poor storage conditions could compromise product efficacy and safety.

The coordinator drew attention to banned chemicals and prohibited substances, warning that violators would face sanctions under existing regulations.

“We are here to inform and warn them about pending sanctions for non-compliance and to encourage them to list their facilities with NAFDAC,” he said.

He explained that the listing process involved documentation and inspection, after which certificates were issued, adding that the cost was minimal and enhanced effective monitoring.

Speaking on behalf of participants, Dr. Abraham Nweke, Chairman of the Poultry Dealers Association in the state, described the meeting as timely and informative.

He urged members to adhere strictly to NAFDAC guidelines and pledged the association’s collaboration with the agency to ensure public safety.

Also speaking, Mr. Kletus Ike, Managing Director of Vision Farms, commended the agency for organising the training, describing NAFDAC in Ebonyi as a responsive regulatory body.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation forms part of NAFDAC’s nationwide campaign to strengthen regulatory compliance and promote safe agricultural and veterinary practices.