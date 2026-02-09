NAFDAC’s Mobile Authentication Service In Decline

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Mobile Authentication Service (MAS) scheme was deployed by NAFDAC in 2010 as one of the anticounterfeiting strategies to detect substandard and falsified (SF) medical products.

The scheme uses scratch codes and Short Messaging Service (SMS) to empower consumers to verify the authenticity of medicines at the point of purchase. As NAFDAC says, the scheme puts the power of detecting counterfeit in the hands of consumers.

According to the scheme, consumers are expected to scratch a panel on the product which reveals a unique, one-time use PIN.

The PIN is sent toll- free to a short code using any of the GSM operators and the consumer receives a response in the form of a text message (SMS) stating that the product is either genuine or suspected fake.

Nigerians who had in the past used the services say responses come back within seconds, confirming the product’s name, manufacturer, and offering a contact number.

But recently, this prompt response has stopped. THE WHISTLER investigation showed that many texts sent were not responded to and when responded to, it comes late.

THE WHISTLER experimented with four drugs and with the three drugs, only one got a response which came over 20 minutes later.

The reporter experimented with SilvoClarithromycin (Clarithomycin Tablets BP) Aquaclav (Amoxiciliain and Clavulnate potassium 1000mg) Cenox(Ciprofloxacin 500mg).

After scratching the panels, the unique pins identified were sent to 38353, the code included in the panel. While response for the first two drugs left unanswered, the third was responded to after 26 minutes.

The next day, THE WHISTLER tried another product, Theoclave 1000 (Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium Tablet), to rule out poor network services as the cause, but there was still no response.

It’s worth noting that while NAFDAC has other methods to authenticate drugs, THE WHISTLER opted to test the MAS because it was the easiest and most accessible way to verify the drugs.

When THE WHISTLER contacted NAFDAC on the issue, its Deputy Director of Public Relations, Mrs Christiana Obiazikwor, insisted that there is no issue with the services.

“If there is any delay, it would be due to network and that is why there is a number on that sachet where you have the scratch and text, the number to text, there is a number to call in case of any delay.

“Any time you call that number, even though it is midnight, there will be a response. The number will ask you the name of the drug and the PIN and other questions and immediately you will get a response, so that call hours work.

“And NAFDAC is being very proactive, that is why we envisage that there may be network issues either with your own network or with whatever network,” she added.

THE WHISTLER‘s call to the customer service agent was responded to, but this raised questions about the inclusiveness of the MAS service, as hearing-impaired persons do not have the luxury of making calls when the text message service fails.

THE WHISTLER pointed this out to Obiazikwor, but there was no further response from her to clarify the issue.

According to NAFDAC in 2025, its ongoing crackdown on illicit drug trade in the country has seized drugs worth over N1trn.