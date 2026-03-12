NAICOM Approves Appointment Of Babajide As Cosmic Insurance Brokers Managing Director

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved the appointment of Bello Babajide as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cosmic Insurance Brokers Ltd, effective March 5, 2026.

The company disclosed this in a statement, noting that the appointment reflects both the organisation’s and the regulator’s confidence in its leadership transition, built on institutional knowledge, operational and marketing discipline, and deep technical expertise aimed at ensuring stability and continuity across its operations.

Cosmic Insurance Brokers Ltd, a second-generation insurance brokerage firm established in 1942, said Babajide brings more than two decades of industry experience to the role.

Before his appointment, Babajide held several positions within the company for over 26 years, including Marketer, Branch Manager, Assistant General Manager, General Manager, and Executive Director.

A distinguished insurance professional, Babajide is a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers.

He previously served as Chairman of the Abuja Area Committee of the NCRIB. He is also a legal practitioner and Barrister at Law.

Commenting on his appointment, Babajide said, “I am thankful to God and honored to lead Cosmic Insurance Brokers Ltd and appreciate the trust vested in me by the Board and management of the Company. I will drive growth, innovation, and excellence in service delivery, leveraging my expertise to reposition the company for success.“

According to the company, Babajide will lead strategic initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction, expand market presence, and strengthen partnerships with stakeholders across the insurance industry.

It added that his leadership would focus on leveraging technology, talent development, and international best practices to drive business growth and sustainability.

The board and management of Cosmic Insurance Brokers expressed confidence that his leadership would reposition the company for innovation, branding, and greater competitiveness among top tier insurance brokers in Nigeria and beyond.