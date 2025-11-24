NAICOM Deepens Institutional Reforms, Deploys Framework To Strengthen Performance Culture

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has intensified efforts to build a strong performance-driven culture within the organisation as senior officials convened for a Performance Management Workshop designed to improve accountability, efficiency, and alignment with the regulator’s strategic priorities.

Declaring the workshop open, the Deputy Commissioner (Technical), Usman Jankara, said the engagement represents more than a routine capacity-building exercise, describing it as a key pillar of NAICOM’s ongoing institutional reforms.

Jankara stressed that no regulatory transformation can deliver sustainable results without a workforce that fully understands and takes ownership of its role in executing the Commission’s mandate.

According to him, performance management remains the backbone of every successful institution, noting that NAICOM’s operational effectiveness depends on synchronising individual efforts with the organisation’s long-term strategic objectives.

Without a strong performance culture, he warned, even the most ambitious reforms may struggle to achieve meaningful impact.

Jankara outlined NAICOM’s strategic plan, which is anchored on five core goals: protecting policyholders, strengthening supervisory capacity, safeguarding financial stability, promoting innovation, and deepening insurance penetration nationwide.

Advertisement

These priorities, he said, are underpinned by strategic objectives such as risk-based supervision, digital transformation, enhanced governance, and more efficient claims management.

One of the major highlights of the workshop was NAICOM’s adoption of the globally recognised OKR (Objectives and Key Results) framework, a performance management model that links qualitative goals to measurable outcomes.

The system ensures that every staff member understands their responsibilities and how their performance will be assessed.

Explaining the value of the OKR approach, Jankara noted that it promotes transparency, alignment, and a focus on tangible outcomes rather than routine tasks. He added that the framework is particularly suitable for mission-driven public institutions like NAICOM, where the emphasis is on service delivery and regulatory impact, not profit.

He assured industry stakeholders that NAICOM is committed to fully implementing its performance reforms and repositioning the insurance sector as a strong pillar of Nigeria’s financial system.