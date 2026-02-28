Naira Card Now Accepted For Transactions Worldwide, Tinubu Claims

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday announced that the country’s Naira Card can now be used for transactions worldwide, attributing the feat to the stability of the Naira.

The president spoke in Abuja at the 9th Annual Ramadan Lecture and Prayer for the Nation, organised by the Ashraaf Islamic Foundation.

The programme was themed: Faith & Justice: The Islamic Judicial Perspective On Terrorism And Banditry in Nigeria.

Represented by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, the president said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had reviewed the interest rates downward, saying that the naira is now respected internationally.

Tinubu, who admitted that his administration took some critical reforms, claimed that food inflation has been downward reviewed in the last 12 months.

He said, “The President came on board and courageously did the radical surgery that was expected to be done. Of course, we also expect that after something that is called radical surgery, there will be pain and suffering.

“Thankfully, with the help of all Nigerians and the support of spiritual leaders like yourself and our traditional leaders, Nigeria is turning the corner, and if you look at it, several indications are clearly demonstrating that Nigeria’s economy has improved.

“For example, let us look at the issue of food inflation, you will see that consistently in the last 12 months, food inflation has been on a downward trend.

“You also see that consistently, in the last 10 months, headline inflation has been on a downward trend. Now you will remember, for those of us who listen regularly to this news, recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) actually came out to review downward interest rates in the country.

“You will see that the naira has become a stable currency, a currency that is now respected internationally. Now you can travel to any part of the world with your Naira Card, and you don’t have to go with dollars, euros or pounds.

“I have done this, and I’m sure if you take samples, there shall be few or many that will also agree that now you can travel with your Naira Card, and you can do transactions anywhere in the world with it. Before May 2023, nobody will accept the Naira Card from you. Those are all indications that our external reserve is the highest since 2019.”

On the theme of the event, Tinubu, who commended the Muslim clerics for their support and prayers, vowed to tackle insecurity, saying that the perpetrators would be brought to their knees.

He said, “The government will bring those people who do not want Nigeria to progress to their knees. We will defeat them with the support of all of us, with the belief of all of us, and with the cooperation of all of us.”