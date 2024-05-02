Naira Crash: Cadbury Nigeria Posts N7.3bn Net Loss, Gets $20m Debt Forbearance

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s currency woes have plunged one of its biggest consumer goods makers, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, into a working capital crisis and a net loss of N7.3bn in the first quarter of the year.

The performance has complicated the company’s N27.63bn loss and negative equity of N15bn after operating for the full year of 2023.

Advertisement

The company extended the losing streak to the first quarter of 2024 despite posting a surge in revenue from the sale of its beverages and confectionaries.

Cadbury posted a 43 per cent surge in revenue to N23.7bn in the first quarter of 2024 as against N16.6bn in the same period of last year.

But the company posted a gross loss of N10.5bn down by 312 per cent compared to the N4.9bn gross profit of 2023 first quarter.

Loss after tax rose to N7.3bn as against N3.5bn net profit recorded last year.

Advertisement

When a company falls into a working capital crisis, it may find it difficult to settle its short-term obligations.

In the case of Cadbury, the company’s current asset position was N45.5bn while its current liability was N62.9bn, resulting in N17.4bn shortfall.

Since last year, the company has struggled with working capital deficiency.

Cadbury Nigeria on 15 January 2024 secured an intercompany loan of $40m from Schweppes Overseas Limited (CSOL) to support the repayment of overdue FX loans owed from local banks.

Mondelēz International through CSOL held 79.39 per cent of the issue and fully paid share capital of the Cadbury Nigeria as at 31st March 2024.

Advertisement

Cadbury said, “On 28 January 2024, the Board of Directors negotiated a debt forgiveness of $20m from CSOL on the $40m received on 15 January 2024.

“The debt forgiveness was necessary due to the significant devaluation of the Nigerian Naira from N911.68 in December to N1400+ in January 2024 against the US Dollar. The debt forgiveness amount has been included as part of other reserves in the financial statements as it is a contribution from the parent company.”

On February 2024 the company’s shareholders resolved to convert the inter-company loan of $7.72m owed to CSOL to equity by the allotment of 402,082,657 ordinary shares of 50kobo to CSOL.