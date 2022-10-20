Naira Crashes To All-time Low Of N752 To A Dollar

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The naira is trading at an all-time low at the unofficial market few days after Bank of America said the currency was 20 per cent overvalued.

Black market sellers in Abuja sold between N751 and N752 per dollar at the close of market on Thursday.

At the Investors and Exporters Window, the Naira fell 0.06 per cent to close at N441.50 per dollar from N440.

A Bureau de Change operator in Abuja identified as Bare, told THE WHISTLER that the Naira is likely to crash further over demand pressure.

“Our own currency fair value analysis (shows the naira is 20% overvalued)”, economist at Bank of America Sub-Sahara Africa, Tatonga Rusike said in a note to clients on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

“We see scope for it to weaken by an equivalent amount over the next six-nine months, taking it to as high as N520 per USD,” he added.

Over the last ten months, the Naira has officially lost 6.6 per cent of its value, analysis by THE WHISTLER shows.

It opened at N414 to the dollar and currently trading at N441.5 at the spot market.

The Naira is suffering from low foreign exchange proceeds especially with lower crude oil output resulting from oil theft.

Crude oil revenue forms around 90 per cent of foreign exchange earnings.

Nigeria’s foreign reserves has also depleted to $37.71bn as of October 19, 2022, representing over one year drop.

Electioneering campaign is likely to drag the dollar down, according to Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise.

The National Chairman of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators Nigeria, Aminu Gwadabe, had told THE WHISTLER that CBN’s effort to increase forex supply in the system has not worked.