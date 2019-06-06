Naira Marley Debunks Being Unable To Get Sureties For Bail

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has taken to social media to urge the public to disregard rumors of not being able to meet his bail conditions because no one wants to stand for him as a surety.

Recall that a Federal High court in Lagos granted the singer bail in the sum of N2million plus two sureties (A landowner and a civil servant on or above level ten). However, since the bail was granted, the singer has remained in custody.

News filtered that the reason why Naira Marley hasn’t been released is because nobody wants to stand as surety for him due to his past records of crime.

Responding to the rumors, Naira Marley took to his Instagram page to urge the public to disregard such news.

According to the post, the reason why he hasn’t been released is not that no one wants to stand as surety, but because officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, are currently trying to verify details put forward by the sureties he claims are already on ground.