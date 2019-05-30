Naira Marley Drops New Single ‘Why’ Ahead Of Court Appearance

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has released a new single titled “why”.

After the release of his controversial but hit song ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy?’ Naira Marley released ‘Why’ ahead of his bail hearing at a Federal High Court in Lagos today.

The Afrobeat themed song was produced by OluwajBeats

Advertisement

Naira Marley was arraigned on 11-count charges, on fraudulent activities and money laundering by the EFCC

The Nigerian rapper arrived at the Federal High Court in Lagos today for his bail application hearing that was postponed last week, May 20.

Advertisement

A video of the ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ singer was posted online, showing him in high spirit as he entered the court room.

UPDATE: Naira Marley arrives court for bail hearing (video) pic.twitter.com/J7K1XSMaah — Adeyinka Oluwamayowa (@MrSEPTIN911) May 30, 2019