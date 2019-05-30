Sponsored

Naira Marley Drops New Single ‘Why’ Ahead Of Court Appearance

Celebrities
By Esther Emmanuel
Naira-Marley-Why

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has released a new single titled “why”.

After the release of his controversial but hit song ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy?’ Naira Marley released ‘Why’ ahead of his bail hearing at a Federal High Court in Lagos today.

The Afrobeat themed song was produced by OluwajBeats

RELATED

Court Threatens Ex-Chief Judge Over Suit Against Abia…

Taraba 8th Assembly Dissolved

Advertisement

Naira Marley was arraigned on 11-count charges, on fraudulent activities and money laundering by the EFCC

The Nigerian rapper arrived at the Federal High Court in Lagos today for his bail application hearing that was postponed last week, May 20.

Advertisement

A video of the ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ singer was posted online, showing him in high spirit as he entered the court room.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Adekunle Gold Reportedly Loses Dad

Tonto Dikeh’s Friends Keep Mum Over Alleged ‘Pregnancy’ For Bobrisky

You’re Too Old To Talk About Butt Enlargement, Boobs Lift – Dencia Slams RMD

‘Weight Loss, Weight Gain, Plastic Surgery Cannot Make You Truly Happy’ –…

Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!