Naira Marley Remanded In EFCC Custody After Appearing In Court

Celebrities
By Editor
Nigerian musician, Afeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has been remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He was remanded after he appeared before a federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos over alleged fraud charges but his lawyer was absent at the court.

The singer was brought into the court premises in Ikoyi, Lagos by the men of the EFCC on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Naira Marley who appeared in the court wearing a white T shirt and a pair of jeans, pleaded ‘Not Guilty’, and has been remanded in the EFCC Custody until May 30, 2019 by the court.

On May 10, 2019, Naira Marley was arrested by the EFCC alongside his friends Tiamiu Kayode, Adewunmi Moses, Abubakar Musa and fellow musician, Zlatan Ibile who were released on Wednesday.

The EFCC filed an 11-count fraud-related charge against him.

