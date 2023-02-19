Naira Redesign: Adamu Declares Support For APC Governors, Asks FG To Respect Supreme Court Order

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, on Sunday said he stands with the governors of the party in their opposition to the new naira introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Adamu convened an emergency meeting which was boycotted by some National Working Committee members of the party, who opposed the essence of the meeting as it would appear as though the party is being confrontational with the president.

Some members who expressed their separate opposition to the meeting earlier before it was held with the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, denied they received an invitation to the meeting.

Their grouse with the meeting was based on the decision the president had taken.

At the behest of President Muhammadu Buhari, the CBN has begun reintroducing the old N200 note to coexist with the new N1000 and N500 to ease the pain associated with getting bank notes.

The CBN has introduced the new bank notes hinting that there would be less bank notes in circulation as a preparation to its much touted cashless policy.

But the policy ran into troubled waters when Nigerians began to complain of not having access to bank notes, prompting some governors of the APC to head to the supreme court to halt the policy.

While the court granted an ex parte motion to enable parties argue their case, the president announced in a nationwide broadcast that the higher denominations of the bank notes must stay while the N200 must be reintroduced for a period of 60 days.

Alarmed by the president’s directive, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, held a statewide broadcast where he carpeted the president and accused him of disobeying court decision.

While the APC has not started its position on the policy, the presidential candidate of the party had argued that the policy was initiated to stop him, just as his campaign council criticised the policy as targeted at his election.

But Adamu’s attempt to rally the leadership of the party to his side against the president backfired as some members of the NWC and National Executive Committee opposed his expected position and stayed away from the meeting.

However speaking after the meeting that was attended by Tinubu, Adamu accused some appointees of Buhari government of flouting lawful orders and called on them to obey the court decision.

Adamu said, “We urge the attorney-general of the federation and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to respect the supreme court order of interim injunction which is still subsisting,” Adamu said.

“The meeting is urging his excellency, Mr President, to intervene in resolving the issues that are causing these difficulties for the people.”

All parties would appear before the court on Wednesday 22 despite the president’s position.