Naira Swap: Atiku Camp Hails Buhari For Resisting APC Governors, Backing Emefiele

President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to grant the request of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to order the recirculation of old N1,000 and N500 notes has been welcomed by the camp of Atiku Abubakar, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

President Buhari delivered a live broadcast on Thursday morning, where he declared that the redesigned old notes ceased to be legal tenders from February 10, 2023, except for the N200 notes which he said would be allowed to circulate for a period of 60 days ending April 10.

This decision had earlier been divulged and rejected by some APC governors who had approached the Supreme Court to obtain an order stopping the implementation of the Naira redesign and cash swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The ruling party’s governors who spoke late Wednesday through Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, had said the Buhari administration’s offer to only recirculate old N200 notes was “not considered as serious proposals” by the APC governors.

The governors vowed to press on with their suit against the Buhari administration at the Supreme Court, noting that “Circulating the old N200 notes alone would not be sufficient to relieve widespread human suffering in Kaduna State, and indeed in Nigeria today. They knew that and that is why they falsely claimed that the CBN had already destroyed the old N500 and N1000 notes. This is contrary to the fact available to the governors to the effect that the old notes were in the custody of commercial bank branches throughout Nigeria until the evening of Monday, February 13, and not a single N500 or N1000 had been destroyed.”

But reacting to Buhari’s pronouncement on Thursday that old N1,000 and N500 notes are no longer acceptable by commercial banks as legal tenders, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Broadcast Media, Abdul Rasheeth, hailed the president for being “in charge” and reaffirming his support for the CBN’s implementation of the policy.

“Can we all stop blaming Emefiele now? PMB is in charge” Rasheeth tweeted moments after Buhari’s broadcast.

President Buhari had in the address noted that the Naira redesign policy was aimed at restoring “the statutory ability of the CBN to keep a firm control over money in circulation” and minimizing “the influence of money in politics” in the forthcoming general.

While seeking the citizens’ understanding and patience, President Buhari expressed optimism that the 60-day window for recirculation of the old N200 notes would “ease the (naira) supply pressures particularly to our citizens”

But Governor El-Rufai, who spoke via his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, had said it was “a non-starter to insist on a new cut off date without first assuring that sufficient new notes would have been printed and circulated” by the CBN.