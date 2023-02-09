Naira Swap: Tinubu Under Fire As Aide Calls Buhari’s Lawyer, Malami, ‘Public Enemy’

The Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign, Bayo Onanuga, has come under strong criticism for his attack on the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN following a Supreme Court case on the usage of old naira notes.
The AGF, who is the chief law officer of the Federation as well as President Muhammadu Buhari’s attorney, filed a preliminary objection against a suit by three APC controlled state governments which sought to halt the deadline for use of old naira notes fixed for February 10 by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.
The governors had via an exparte motion before the apex court, contended that the deadline be temporarily halted due to its negative effect on residents.
The court granted the motion while fixing February 15 for the AGF (sole defendant) to challenge the case.
In keeping to the rules of court, Malami’s lawyers filed processes urging the Supreme Court to decline jurisdiction on the matter and strike out the suit.
Reacting on Wednesday, Onanuga tweeted, “Abubakar Malami is also a public enemy like Emefiele.”
However, a number of Twitter users took on Onanuga for his attack on Malami.
They accused him of raising alarm, even against the APC, when he feels development don’t favor his principal, Tinubu.