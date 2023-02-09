Naira Swap: Tinubu Under Fire As Aide Calls Buhari’s Lawyer, Malami, ‘Public Enemy’

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign, Bayo Onanuga, has come under strong criticism for his attack on the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN following a Supreme Court case on the usage of old naira notes.

The AGF, who is the chief law officer of the Federation as well as President Muhammadu Buhari’s attorney, filed a preliminary objection against a suit by three APC controlled state governments which sought to halt the deadline for use of old naira notes fixed for February 10 by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The governors had via an exparte motion before the apex court, contended that the deadline be temporarily halted due to its negative effect on residents.

The court granted the motion while fixing February 15 for the AGF (sole defendant) to challenge the case.

In keeping to the rules of court, Malami’s lawyers filed processes urging the Supreme Court to decline jurisdiction on the matter and strike out the suit.

Reacting on Wednesday, Onanuga tweeted, “Abubakar Malami is also a public enemy like Emefiele.”

However, a number of Twitter users took on Onanuga for his attack on Malami.

They accused him of raising alarm, even against the APC, when he feels development don’t favor his principal, Tinubu.

It's funny how those whose position over shooting of unarmed protesters was "those who suffered casualty have to answer why they were there, what kind of characters they are…."

Suddenly these same people are worried about queues in the banks.

Drop the pretence at altruism. — Nna'm Agu (@kenesollozo) February 9, 2023

One year of ASUU strike, nothing from APC



Insecurity everywhere..Nothing from APC



Fuel scarcity.. Not APC concern



High cost of living, APC nada



But currency redesign and naira swap, APC turn preacher and fighter..



E ni kuure😩😩😠



Eleribu @OfficialAPCNg 😡 — Countessa (@maryamtitilayo2) February 8, 2023

Old man, you are ALWAYS crying. Need I remember you your party is the ruling party.



It's shame doing what is expected of opposition parties. SMH! — 𝗲𝗸𝗶𝘁𝗶.𝗲𝘁𝗵 (@alashock) February 8, 2023

When he does what Favours you (political class) he’s a good AGF.But when he does that which Favours the public, he’s a public enemy. Oga there is no going back with that policy. We’ll endure it.After all we’ve been suffering for 8yrs under this govt and no one cares. — Dr Posibi Preye (@posibipreye) February 9, 2023

Abubakar Malami is also a public enemy like Emefiele. https://t.co/GLZ4RyRvqg — Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) February 8, 2023