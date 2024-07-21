Naira Volatility Worsens As CBN Sells $229.17m FX To Banks

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The persistent depreciation of the naira has forced the Central Bank of Nigeria to intervene in the FX market with dollar sales to authorised banks worth $229.17m in one week, THE WHISTLER reports.

This excludes the $20,000 weekly intervention it resumed in the Bureau de Change segment of the market.

Advertisement

Figures analysed by THE WHISTLER showed that the CBN sold forex to authorized dealers worth $67.5m on July 10, 2024, to 17 dealers at the price range of N1,480 and N1,500.

On July 11, the bank sold $55.17m to 19 dealers at N1,540 per dollar making a cumulative of $122,671,000 FX sales between July 10 to 11, 2024.

When the apex bank sold the dollars to dealers, it explained that the intervention was aimed at reducing “Market volatility.”

Naira quotes on the website of the CBN as of July 10 and 11, 2024 were N1521.062 and N1560.79 respectively.

Advertisement

But a check on the movement of the naira rate on the CBN website shows that the pressure persisted despite the intervention as the currency fell to N1,584.74 on July 18. It crashed further to N1,585 on July 19, 2024.

“The CBN, therefore, wishes to assure the general public that it has commenced a regular sale of foreign exchange through Authorized Dealer Banks and licensed Bureaux De Change (BDCs) to improve supply in the foreign exchange market in line with its price stability mandate and its commitment to ensure a well-functioning and liquid market,” the bank said when it announced another FX intervention.

The CBN on Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19, 2024, sold a total sum of $106,500,000 authorized dealer banks between an exchange rate range of N1,498 to N1,530 per dollar, THE WHISTLER can confirm.

The FX was sold to 29 authorized dealer banks. The two transactions sum up to $229.17m sold to banks between July 10 to 19, 2024.

“Over the next few weeks, the CBN will continue to support various segments of the official markets with liquidity. the general public is advised to direct their foreign exchange demand to their banks and BDC operators in accordance with prevailing market regulations,” the CBN said.

Advertisement

At the BDC segment of the exchange market, the naira closed at N1,600 per dollar on Friday, July 19, 2024, according to quotes on Aboki FX.

To tame the rate of depreciation of the naira at the foreign exchange market, the CBN also sold the sum of $20,000 to qualified BDC operators at N1,450 per dollar.