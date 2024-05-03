NALDA Empowers 1,300 Farmers In Ebonyi, Osun

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has distributed agricultural inputs to 1,300 farmers in Ebonyi and Osun States in a bid to enhance food production within the country.

NALDA Executive Secretary, Prince Paul Ikonne, emphasized the agency’s commitment to ensuring Nigerians produce enough food for themselves. He reiterated that the distribution of agricultural inputs will continue until it reaches farmers across all Nigerian states.

“The government is making sure that you can produce what you’ll eat by providing you inputs and the essence of what we’re doing here today is to ensure Nigerians understand the importance of farming, make sure we produce what we eat and reduce the price of food in the market.

“The empowerment of farmers by NALDA is a continuous exercise to encourage more Nigerians go into farming to ensure self-sufficiency in food production thus boosting food security for the teeming population,” he said.

He added that the program is expected to contribute significantly to reducing food costs within 3 to 4 months, as the increased outputs from empowered farmers flood the market.

“It is expected that in the next 3 to 4 months, the outputs from this programme, would help in the significant drop in the cost of food items in the market,” the Executive Secretary stated.