Namibia First Lady Accuses ‘Sugar Daddies’ Of Inflicting Girls With HIV

The First Lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos, said that young girls in the country were in danger of contracting Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) because of the unstrained sexual urge of “sugar daddies” who chase them on the streets and in campuses.

A report by The Namibian on Friday stated that she advised students at the University of Windhoek, Namibia to be wary of sexual perversion and to stand against pressures from elderly men.

“A girl of between 16 and 24 years old has a three to four times higher chance of contracting HIV than a boy of that age group. Why is that? It is sugar daddies.

“If I am a student and I engage in a sexual relationship with my lecturer to get good marks, there is a power differential. This differential makes you vulnerable, because your negotiating power is reduced,” Geingos said on Thursday as quoted by the Namibian.

Furthermore, in a recent tweet, the Namibian First Lady said the nation would be better off if the youths pondered on how to impart their world for good.

“Go set the world on fire” as young people, you need to start thinking beyond the geographical constraints of your country, think about how you’re going make a difference beyond the borders of your city or country,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director, United Nations AID group, Ms Winnie Byanyima, said that the way youths are raised would naturally affect their views about sex, among other values.