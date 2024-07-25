Namibia Introduces New Visa Policy For US, UK, 29 Others

In a move to promote reciprocity, Namibia has announced a new visa policy that will require citizens of 31 countries, including Canada, to obtain a visa for entry starting April 2025.

The policy aims to address the disparity in visa requirements between Namibia and Western countries, which have historically imposed stricter visa regulations on Namibian citizens.

“Namibia has extended gestures of goodwill and favourable treatment to nationals of various countries. However, despite these efforts, certain nations have not reciprocated.

“In light of this disparity, the government has deemed it necessary to implement a visa requirement to ensure parity and fairness in diplomatic interactions,” the immigration ministry stated in May.

With the new regulations, visitors from the affected countries will be able to purchase a visa upon arrival in Namibia for a fee of $90, contrasting sharply with the extensive documentation and fees required for Namibian citizens applying for visas to many countries.

The British High Commissioner to Namibia, Charles Moore, said he respected the right of Namibia to impose new regulations.

“[The UK] unfortunately imposed a visa regime on Namibia last year due to the number of asylum seekers we were receiving. That was impacting our relationship with Namibia,” he said.

“It feels like Namibia is standing up for itself. We’ve been giving visa-free access to these countries, but they haven’t reciprocated. It’s time for a change,” said Michelle Nehoya, a Namibian citizen told BBC.

The affected countries include the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Visitors from these nations can obtain a visa on arrival in Namibia, valid for 90 days, at a cost of $90. Online applications will also be available before arrival.

The new policy may impact Namibia’s tourism industry, a significant contributor to the country’s economy. However, the government believes it is essential to address the long-standing disparity in visa requirements.

Namibian citizens have faced challenges and lengthy processes when applying for visas to visit Western countries. The government hopes this move will prompt reciprocal arrangements and ease travel restrictions for Namibians.