NANS Decries Insecurity On Highways, Narates Ordeal

The National Association of Nigerian Students, Joint Campus Council Lagos, has raised serious concerns over the growing insecurity on Nigeria’s federal highways after a delegation of student leaders narrowly escaped an attempted abduction while travelling to the NANS South-West Zone D Convention at Ekiti State University.

In a statement released by its Public Relations Officer, Ridwan Ajayi, NANS JCC Lagos said the incident underscores a complete collapse of security along major federal roads.

It was stated that the delegation departed Lagos last Friday for the zonal convention, with principal officers and committed student leaders on official national assignment.

Their journey, however, was delayed due to a mechanical fault, pushing them to the Ilesa axis close to midnight, a stretch of highway increasingly notorious for kidnappings and violent attacks.

“On the night of 13th February 2026, our journey was delayed by a mechanical fault for approximately two hours.

“Around midnight, near the Ilesa axis, we unknowingly drove straight into a carefully coordinated ambush. Suspected kidnappers had concealed themselves in the bushes flanking the highway, lying in wait for unsuspecting travellers,” the statement said.

NANS described the ambush as a well-planned operation, as armed men emerged from the darkness, strategically boxing in the students’ vehicle, leaving them with seconds to react.

“Suddenly, blinding torchlights flashed directly in front of our vehicle, compelling us to slow down. Within seconds, armed men emerged and boxed us in.

“In what can only be described as a split-second decision between captivity and survival, our driver acted with extraordinary courage, reversing toward the attackers and creating just enough space to escape.

“The kidnappers pursued briefly on foot but could not outrun a moving vehicle. We escaped by inches and by grace,” the statement noted.

The students recounted that even after their escape, the attackers maintained control of the highway, abducting other travellers before eventually retreating.

Disturbingly, no security personnel were seen along the stretch during the ordeal.

“What makes this incident even more disturbing is that the criminal operation continued for over two hours without any intervention from security agencies.

“At approximately 4:00 a.m., we witnessed the aftermath of another attack: an empty bus was seen in the bush, and it was evident that the driver may have attempted a similar escape but unfortunately lost control, resulting in the likely abduction of its occupants,” the spokesperson said.

According to NANS, the Ilesa road ambush is part of a larger, nationwide pattern of unchecked highway criminality, with citizens routinely falling victim to kidnappings, armed robberies, and violent assaults.

The students pointed to recent attacks on federal corridors in Kogi and Kwara states, where senior government officials and passengers were abducted.

“This is not merely an unfortunate incident. It is a glaring and unacceptable collapse of intelligence gathering, highway patrol, surveillance coordination, and rapid response mechanisms.

“The Inspector General of Police has failed spectacularly. Armed criminals can dominate a federal highway for hours without resistance, signalling systemic insecurity,” the statement said.

The NANS JCC Lagos said it holds the police leadership accountable for failing to secure travellers and demanded immediate measures to restore safety along federal roads.

“We refuse to normalise this level of insecurity. Nigerian students cannot continue to travel in fear while those constitutionally empowered to protect lives are conspicuously absent.

“If urgent, decisive action is not taken to secure known flashpoints such as the Ilesa axis and other major highways, students across all campuses will be compelled to mobilise democratically and constitutionally to demand accountability,” the statement concluded.