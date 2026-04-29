NANS Demands Protection Of Nigerian Students In South Africa

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The National Association of Nigerian Students has appealed to the Federal Government to intervene and ensure the safety of Nigerian students in South Africa.

This follows concerns over rising xenophobic tensions in South Africa,

NANS, in a statement on Wednesday by its Vice President for External Affairs, Aneke Kenechukwu, described the situation as a “disturbing pattern of hostility and targeted attacks against foreign nationals, particularly Nigerians and other Africans.”

The group warned that the situation poses a serious threat to lives and undermines the principles of African unity and cooperation.

“Nigerian students in South Africa now live in fear and uncertainty. As young ambassadors and future leaders of our nation, their protection must be treated as a national emergency,” the statement read.

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The association called on the FG to take swift diplomatic action by engaging the South African authorities to secure firm guarantees for the safety of citizens, especially students. It also urged the activation of diplomatic mechanisms to closely monitor developments and ensure that those responsible for xenophobic violence are brought to justice.

NANS also appealed for immediate support measures for affected students, including the provision of safe shelters, dedicated emergency hotlines, and financial assistance where necessary. It further recommended that the government develop a coordinated evacuation plan for Nigerian students willing to return home, noting that such a move would help prevent further exposure to life-threatening risks.

According to the association , “Diplomacy remains the most responsible path, but it must be proactive, firm, and result-oriented. Nigerian lives must not be left to bureaucratic delay.

The group also called for collaboration between the government, NANS, Nigerian diplomatic missions, and international partners to ensure that no Nigerian student is left vulnerable.

It further said the time to act is now, stressing that every delay endangers innocent lives.

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As of late April 2026, the fresh xenophobic violence in South Africa has resulted in the deaths of two Nigerian citizens. However, Nigeria’s Acting Ambassador to South Africa said the situation is under control.

The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged foreign nationals to respect local laws while reaffirming his government’s commitment to human rights.