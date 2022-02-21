NANS Passes Vote Of Confidence On NNPC GMD, Demand Sanction On Importers Of Adulterated Petrol

The National Association of Nigerian Students on Monday passed a vote of confidence on the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroluem Company Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari for his quick intervention in resolving the challenges caused by the importation of methanol-blended Premium Motor Spirit.

The vote of confidence was passed in a communiqué issued at the end of its non-elective national congress held at the Sokoto State University, Sokoto.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the National President of NANS Asefon Sunday, NANS Secretary General Adekitan Lukman Adebisi, Senate President Chuks Okafor Innocent and other members of the drafting committee.

The congress, according to the communiqué, demanded that those responsible for the importation of the methanol blended PMS into the country as named by the NNPC Ltd should be brought to book and made to pay for the cost of fixing the sabotage they orchestrated.

The bad product, according to the NNPC, was imported into the country by four oil marketers through four Premium Motor Spirit cargoes under the NNPC’s Direct Sales Direct Purchase arrangement.

The four companies that supplied the methanol blended petrol are MRS which made the importation through a vessel named MT Bow Pioneer, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium through vessel identified as MT Tom Hilde, Oando through a vessel named MT Elka Apollon, and Duke Oil.

The product was purchased from International Trader, LITASCO and delivered through the LITASCO loading port terminal in Antwerp in Belgium.

THE WHISTLER had reported that immediately the discovery was made, the NNPC quickly stopped oil marketers from distributing the petrol.

The NNPC intervened by ensuring that the methanol blended petrol did not get to the filling stations.

In achieving this, the NNPC made sure that all the cargoes that were suspected to have methanol were quickly quarantined.

Similarly, those cargoes that have been discharged were also quarantined, while all the trucks that have left the depots were tracked and intercepted.

The NNPC also restocked the depot with more cleaner fuels and has also sent officials to inspect all the filling stations to ensure that do not have the petrol that have excessive methanol.

In addition, the NNPC also intensified efforts at increasing the supply of petrol into the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap

NANS, according to the communiqué, described the NNPC interventions as timely and charged the National Oil Company to sustain its remedial actions including 24 hours loading, offloading and distribution at all it’s deports and sales outlets respectively including other major marketers sales points.

The communiqué stated, “The congress demanded that those responsible for the importation of bad PMS into the country as named by NNPC Ltd should be brought to book and made to pay for the cost of fixing the sabotage they orchestrated.

“Passed Vote of Confidence on Mr Mele Kyari the GMD of NNPC LTD for swift response and approach to the unfortunate incident of Adulterated fuel importation into the country which could have ordinarily caused more economic woe for Nigerians.”

It also “Charged NNPC to sustain her remedial actions including 24 hours loading, offloading and distribution at all her deports and sales outlets respectively including other major marketers sales points in delivering on their promise to make queues in filling stations in Nigeria a thing of the past not later than the end of February 2022.

“That should the fuel scarcity subsist and those major marketers publicly listed as perpetrators of adulterated PMS importation are left unpunished, NANS will be left with no option but to add it to their list of immediate demand in subsequent mass action after the warning mass action of 28th February 2022, in the event that government and ASUU ignore the subtle request of Nigerian students to return back to active academic activities.”