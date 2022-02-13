NANS Warns FG, ASUU Against Another Strike By University Lecturers

The National Association of Nigerian Students has called on the Federal Government and varsity lecturers to reach a common ground to avert the looming strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The Coordinator of NANS in the South-West, Olatunji Adegboye, said this in a statement on Sunday.

He said students and the entire nation had not recovered fully from the effect of the ASUU strike in 2022.

The students called on the FG to show more seriousness in the education sector, saying no nation could develop more than the level of its investment in the sector.

The statement read, “The Federal Government has never achieved an exhaustive implementation of Memorandums of Understanding signed between the government and leadership of ASUU.

“Often times, what usually transpire is the government looking to hurriedly avert an industrial action without being committed to terminating the root cause. Things may irredeemably fall apart if the usual ‘modus operandi’ is retained.

“It is critical that President Muhammadu Buhari quickly work and walk the talk over education.

President Buhari should demonstrate competency and proactiveness by solving the educational quagmire of the country. This can be achieved through the absolute implementation of the already signed MoU.

“Most importantly, the imminent ASUU strike must be averted at all cost while a more sustainable solution be proferred, analysed, adopted and implemented speedily by the presidency.

“This is expedient in order not to make mockery of our entire educational system.

“We also call on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to cooperate with the Federal Government to find a more suitable resolution other than another industrial action.

“This should be keenly considered as another national academic shutdown will neutralize many of the sacrifices and efforts of our dear lecturers.”

He said the government must find solutions to the problems of decayed and inadequate infrastructure, archaic facilities and equipments, acute staff shortage, poor funding, decreased subvention, non payment of salary backlogs, among others