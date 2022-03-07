NAPIMS Boss, Wunti, Bags Ministerial Award For Outstanding Performance

The Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services, Mr. Bala Wunti, has been honoured with the ‘Ministerial award for the outstanding performance’ for the 2019-2022 period.

The award was given to him at the just concluded Nigeria International Energy Summit which had as its theme, “Revitalizing the industry: Future fuels and energy transition.”

Wunti while receiving the award dedicated it to his colleagues at both NAPIMS and Petroleum Products Marketing Company where he had the rare privilege of leading the teams at both organizations within the period.

He also commended the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari for his exemplary leadership, continuous guidance, and support.

He described the award as a call for members of staff at NAPIMS to continue to improve, create and deliver value with the support, leadership, vision and commitment of the NNPC GMD in line with the Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence agenda.

