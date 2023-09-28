Napoli Finally Tender Apology To Osimhen Over ‘Mocking TikTok Video’

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Napoli has finally tendered an apology to their £100m striker, Victor Osimhen, after a ‘mocking video’ posted on the club’s social media page caused loggerheads between the two parties.

The video mocking the Nigerian for missing a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Bologna was first made public on the club’s TikTok and deleted.

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda said “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.”

The 24-year-old also took down almost every Napoli related posts from his Instagram account.

Osimhen on Wednesday snubbed teammates at the entrance of the team hotel ahead of their clash with Udinese.

But he scored in the 4-1 win over Udinese.

In a formal statement released on the club website, Napoli regretted sharing the video saying the club did not intend to mock the striker.

The club said, “Calcio Napoli, wishing to avoid any exploitation of the issue, point out that we never wanted to offend or mock Victor Osimhen, who is a treasure of this club.

“As proof of that, during the summer training retreat, the Club firmly rebuffed every offer that was received for the striker’s transfer abroad.

“Social media, in particular TikTok, has always used an expressive form of language with a light heart and creativity, without wanting to, as in the case with Osimhen as protagonist, have any intention of insult or derision. In any case, if Victor perceived any offence towards him, this was not what the club intended.”