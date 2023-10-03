Napoli Loses 2-3 To Madrid Amid Osimhen Controversy

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Napoli have lost 2-3 to Real Madrid in the Group C game of the Champions League.

Napoli came into the game with high expectation of beating the Spanish side at the Diego Amando Maradona Stadium.

Advertisement

Napoli scored in the 18th minute of the game when Kvaratskhelia delivered corner. Natan headed the ball over the crossbar and Ostigaard took advantage of Kepa’s poor clearance and delivered a clean finish.

Real Madrid replied the goal nine minutes later after Bellingham intercepted the ball off Di Lorenzo and rolled it to Vinicius Jr, who tapped the ball into the net.

Madrid doubled their lead in the 33rd minute after Bellingham received a pass from Camavinga, dribbled Östigaard and Anguissa, and finished the ball into Napoli’s net.

Napoli levelled the score in the 53th minute after Zielinski took a fine penalty. Kepa got a hand on the ball but the ball kissed the post before going in.

Advertisement

The penalty came as Victor Osimhen crossed low from the end line and the ball hit Nacho’s arm.

After several minutes of play, Madrid scored a third goal courtesy of an own goal by Napoli’s Alex Meret.

Napoli’s loss is coming amidst rift with their striker as a result of a mocking TikTok video which was posted on their social media handle.

The controversy unsettled the team and led to the resignation of their social media executive, Alessio Fortino.