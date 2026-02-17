‘Napoli Treated Me Like Dog’ Before Galatasaray Move — Osimhen

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed he felt mistreated by the club before sealing his move to Galatasaray, claiming he was treated “like a dog” despite interest from Juventus.

As reported by Football Italia on Tuesday, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Osimhen confirmed that Juventus, through then sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, attempted to sign him in 2024 before he completed an initial loan move to Galatasaray, which was later made permanent.

“Yes, but I could have been at two other top Serie A clubs today,” Osimhen said. “[Ex-Juventus director] Giuntoli called me to take me to Juve before negotiations with Galatasaray began. I spoke with a couple of people from the club. They showed interest, but I knew that he [Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis] wouldn’t let me leave. In any case, the interest was definitely there. And when Juventus call, regardless of everything, you sit down and listen.”

Osimhen played a pivotal role in Napoli’s 2022-23 Serie A title triumph under Luciano Spalletti, finishing as the league’s top scorer. However, relations between the striker and the club deteriorated the following season.

In September 2023, Napoli posted a TikTok video mocking Osimhen after he missed a penalty against Bologna, an incident the Nigerian says marked a turning point.

Advertisement

“After Napoli posted that video on TikTok, something broke. Anyone can miss a penalty, and anyone can be mocked for it. Napoli did it only to me, and with certain kinds of insinuations as well. I was the victim of racist insults, and I made my decision. I wanted to leave.”

Osimhen added that no public apology was ever issued, and dismissed rumours about disciplinary issues as “lies.”

Although he signed a contract extension in December 2023, Osimhen revealed there was a gentleman’s agreement allowing him to leave the following summer — an understanding he believes was not respected.

“They tried to send me anywhere to play, but they treated me like a dog. Go here, go there, do this, do that. I worked so hard to build my career, and I couldn’t accept that kind of treatment. I’m not a puppet,” he said.

The striker also disclosed that Antonio Conte, appointed Napoli coach in 2024, wanted him to stay.

Advertisement

“As soon as he arrived, Conte called me into his office and said he was aware of the situation but that, despite everything, he wanted me to stay. I said I would have liked to work with him, but I had already made my decision. I didn’t want to keep working in a place where I didn’t feel happy.”

Now in his second season at Galatasaray, Osimhen says he has found renewed happiness in Istanbul.

“I found a club and a city that I love. As soon as you arrive in Istanbul, you understand why anyone who has played here has fallen in love with the team and the people. I had never experienced anything like it.”

Osimhen will face familiar Italian opposition tonight as Galatasaray take on Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League knockout play-off.