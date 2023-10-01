Napoli’s Social Media Executive Resigns Amid TikTok Video Controversy

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Napoli social media executive,

Alessio Fortino, has resigned in the midst of the rift between the club and Victor Osimhen following a mocking social media video.

The club posted on their TikTok a video mocking the Nigerian for missing a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Bologna.

In reaction, Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, threatened a lawsuit against the club.

The striker also deleted most posts and photos of the Serie A champions on his Instagram page.

Napoli released a statement saying the video was not intended to mock their striker but failed to apologise to him.

Although Fortino did not link his resignation to the TikTok video, reports suggest that his resignation may be linked to the social media post.

He said, “Today, after 805 days, my professional adventure with SSC Naples ends. For many, this job would be comparable to a dream.

“For me, it was a simple daily reality: a reality built on commitment and fueled by the constant desire to learn and play.

“I cannot help but express my deepest gratitude to all the colleagues, collaborators, partners and supporters I’ve met along this long journey for making this experience so special.

“Leaving the company with a baggage of great memories and an excitement for the new adventures that lie ahead.”